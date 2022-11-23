Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.01 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 95.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $176,579. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

