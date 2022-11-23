Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.06 Million Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $7,113,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 124.1% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 503,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 278,607 shares during the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 25.3% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,144,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after buying an additional 231,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 639,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 230,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $200,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $647,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,010 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.00. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

