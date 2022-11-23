Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 128,688 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 50,120 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPH. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

