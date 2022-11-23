Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.11 Million Stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 418.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,511 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 43.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,509,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,067,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

STOK opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOK. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

