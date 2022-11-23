Trexquant Investment LP Has $951,000 Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

