Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $370,303.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,287,715.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,375,241.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,566,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,131,954.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $370,303.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,287,715.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,875 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,888. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

