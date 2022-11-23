Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.07 Million in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

Insider Activity

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $335.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.01. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $335.75. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Articles

