Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.12 Million in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 182,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 177,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 19.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CommScope by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 94,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in CommScope by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

