Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,129 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Roblox by 88.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,347 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 21.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,405,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after buying an additional 1,312,458 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,824,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,540,000 after buying an additional 1,759,384 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,792,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,600,000 after buying an additional 1,829,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $117,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,794,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,195 over the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBLX stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

