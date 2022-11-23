Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after buying an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Brunswick by 13.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Brunswick by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.62. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $103.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

