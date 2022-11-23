Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $932,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 612,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after buying an additional 65,820 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,242,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,042,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10.

