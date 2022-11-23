Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $991,000 Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.