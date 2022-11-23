Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $998,000 Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $130.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.25.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

