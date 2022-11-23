Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PACW opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.39. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

