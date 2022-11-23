Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 16,195 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Embraer by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,785,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 148.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 736.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 915,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 806,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 466,642 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 153.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 759,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 459,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Embraer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Embraer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Embraer Stock Performance

Embraer Profile

NYSE:ERJ opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

