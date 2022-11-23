Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 22,932 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,932 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39,662 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clear Secure news, insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $174,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,286.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 7,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $238,909.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $174,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,286.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,652 shares of company stock worth $9,917,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.