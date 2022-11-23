Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 2,336 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

ATR stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average of $102.82. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $130.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

