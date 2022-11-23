Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,196 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 86.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 224.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.48. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 45,860 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.67 per share, with a total value of $4,295,706.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,307,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,486,616.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

