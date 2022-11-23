Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 11,529 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,754. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $187.31 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average of $122.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 129.18 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.