Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 63,260 AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,260 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $18,479,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Investec cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AU opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

