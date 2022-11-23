Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of Avid Technology worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AVID opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avid Technology Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

