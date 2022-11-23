Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

XHB opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

