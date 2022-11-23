Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,767 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Freshworks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 317,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FRSH opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $499,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $499,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 200,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $2,921,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,749.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,626,690 shares of company stock worth $23,932,894 and sold 92,229 shares worth $1,277,450. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.