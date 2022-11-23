Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.03 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 899.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 79,346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,761,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,857 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $585,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Price Performance

NYSE:IGT opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $30.84.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Game Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

