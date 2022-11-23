Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $237.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.79 and its 200 day moving average is $194.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

