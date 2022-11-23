Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after acquiring an additional 703,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 2.5 %

NEM opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

