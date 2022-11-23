Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,075 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,519,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,593,000 after buying an additional 2,979,481 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $12,716,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 743,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,222,000 after purchasing an additional 546,152 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of AGI opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.01, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 125.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.