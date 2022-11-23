Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 134.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.