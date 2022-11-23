Truist Financial Lowers BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $25.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.
BRBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.
NYSE BRBR opened at $24.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
