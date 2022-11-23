Truist Financial Lowers BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $25.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

NYSE BRBR opened at $24.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BellRing Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,144,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,135,000 after buying an additional 1,926,246 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 13,656,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,148,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,035,000 after purchasing an additional 283,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

