Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFC. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

TFC opened at $46.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $5,497,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

