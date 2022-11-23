Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.26 and last traded at $51.26. Approximately 939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 506,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $245,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $52,609,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at $81,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $245,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,184,190 over the last three months. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 31.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

