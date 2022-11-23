TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TTEC to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.
TTEC Stock Up 0.6 %
TTEC stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. TTEC has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.
