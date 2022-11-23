TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TTEC to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

TTEC stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. TTEC has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TTEC by 151.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after buying an additional 271,766 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 65.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in TTEC by 26.2% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 94,795 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 31.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

