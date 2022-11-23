TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.47.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,427,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,712,000 after purchasing an additional 435,771 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,925,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

