TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 5.8%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSPGet Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.29. 22,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,084,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSP. Oppenheimer cut shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

