Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Twist Bioscience in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($4.76) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.47) EPS.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $102.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,211 shares of company stock valued at $341,371. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.