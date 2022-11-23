Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $788,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,714,000. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $326.93 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $547.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.08.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

