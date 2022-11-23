Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Shane Miller Sells 6,608 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,769,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,399,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

