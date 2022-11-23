U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target Cut to $10.50

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 167.86% from the company’s current price.

U.S. Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of USAU opened at $3.92 on Monday. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Gold

In related news, Director Luke Anthony Norman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 310,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,442.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

