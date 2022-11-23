UBS Group AG Sells 133,023 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,023 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $37,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

DFAC opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.