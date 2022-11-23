UBS Group Boosts WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $103.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

WEC stock opened at $97.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35.

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after purchasing an additional 325,772 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after buying an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after buying an additional 128,313 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

