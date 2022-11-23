UBS Group Downgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Sell

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.26.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance
NYSE PBR opened at $10.16 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
