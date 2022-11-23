UBS Group Downgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Sell

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE PBR opened at $10.16 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after buying an additional 16,321,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,666,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,438,000 after buying an additional 6,297,402 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,372,000 after buying an additional 6,289,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,277,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.