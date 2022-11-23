UBS Group Increases APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $24.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

APG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. APi Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 187,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 863,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

