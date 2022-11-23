UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 9,877 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $1,162,720.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,841.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 19,231 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $2,252,911.65.

On Tuesday, November 8th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,564.70.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $119.85. The stock has a market cap of $892.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 131.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

