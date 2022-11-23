Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $12.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 42,333 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 245,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 144,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $25.42.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

