United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Announces $0.31 Semi-Annual Dividend

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.
United-Guardian has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
United-Guardian Stock Down 0.3 %
United-Guardian stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $54.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.50.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
