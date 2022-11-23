United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI stock opened at $356.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $378.88.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.82.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

