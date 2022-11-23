United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sees Large Volume Increase

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 113,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,474,424 shares.The stock last traded at $66.10 and had previously closed at $69.03.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

