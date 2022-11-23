UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives $595.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $595.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.1 %

UNH stock opened at $523.09 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $488.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.60.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

