Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs Sells 16,372 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $197,446.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.48. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $61,144,000. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,719,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,761 shares in the last quarter. XN LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $20,838,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 601,358 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

