Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Eric Gilpin Sells 7,179 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $86,578.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Upwork Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 18.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth $301,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 418.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 76,512 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Upwork by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Upwork by 11.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,184,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Upwork

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

